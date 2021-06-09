Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Virender Sehwag launches cricket website CRICURU

Harpal Singh Bedi / NEW DELHI

CRICURU – India’s first cricket coaching website for promising young players was launched on Wednesday.

Conceptualized and developed by master blaster Virender Sehwag and former India player and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, the duo has also developed the curriculum for each player,

Speaking at the launch Virender Sehwag said “At CRICURU our aim is to develop an ecosystem to democratize cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps. Our curriculum is designed meticulously giving access to coaching experts from across the globe to offer an uninterrupted coaching experience for aspiring cricketers at par with international standards of cricket.”

“CRICURU also gives parents an opportunity to become partners with their children as they work towards attaining the required skill set for a professional career in cricket.”

CRICURU is India’s first AI enabled website designed to help youngsters learn playing cricket through master classes of 30 handpicked player coaches from across the globe with about four hours of curated video content with each coach, where learning is evaluated using customized AI led technology.

It is the only experiential learning website that brings learning alive through immersive videos, interactive augmented reality and engaging simulations.

The coaches include s AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh Jonty Rhodes among others

According to Sanjay Bangar ‘With international cricket attaining new heights in terms of technology led innovation there was a need that India too joins the bandwagon to offer a similar experience for aspiring cricketers in the country.

“The vision behind CRICURU is to offer access to cricket coaching for people living anywhere across the country, even Tier 2 and 3 cities which can be easily accessed from the comfort of your homes. With smartphone and internet penetration on the rise this just makes it more accessible for aspiring enthusiasts.” he said adding CRICURU is a combination of demonstrations and interviews where your CRICURU shares his experience and learning with you.





