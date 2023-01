AMN

First One Day International of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India set a target of 374 runs against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli scored 113 runs, his 73rd international century. Rohit Sharma made 83 and Shubman Gill contributed 70 runs. From visitor’s side Kasun Rajitha took Three wickets.

Chasing the target the visitors were 23 for 1 in 5 overs when reports last came in.

Earlier Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field.