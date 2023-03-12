Virat Kohli hits his 28th test century as India takes 91 run first-innings lead against Australia in Ahmedabad test

AMN/ WEB DESK

India were all out for 571 in their first innings against Australia on day four of the final test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Ahmedabad.



Virat Kohli hit a Test century in more than three years and narrowly missed the double ton, as he got out at the individual score of 186. Kohli had good support from Axar Patel, who scored 79 runs. They had the highest 162-run partnership for hosts. Axar was also the third-highest scorer for India.

Earlier, Shubman Gill’s sparkling century gave India a solid standing in the game. India resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 289 for 3 this morning.

Australia were 3 for no loss in their second innings, at stumps on day four. They scored 480 in their first innings.