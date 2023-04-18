इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2023 06:10:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Virat Kohli fined 10% of match fee for IPL code of conduct violation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Cricketer Virat Kohli who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s eight-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday.

An IPL statement said that Kohli had breached rules under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. While the statement did not go into details about the incident which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could have been due to Kohli’s over-the-top celebration following CSK batter Shivam Dube’s dismissal off the bowling of Wayne Parnell. Dube struck a 27-ball 52 knock in CSK’s mammoth 226 for 6 as the team won by eight runs against RCB.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart