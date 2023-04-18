Virat Kohli fined 10% of match fee for IPL code of conduct violation

AMN

Cricketer Virat Kohli who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s eight-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday.

An IPL statement said that Kohli had breached rules under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. While the statement did not go into details about the incident which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could have been due to Kohli’s over-the-top celebration following CSK batter Shivam Dube’s dismissal off the bowling of Wayne Parnell. Dube struck a 27-ball 52 knock in CSK’s mammoth 226 for 6 as the team won by eight runs against RCB.