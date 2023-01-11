Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record of slamming 20 ODI centuries on home soil

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli yesterday (January 10) equalled master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record of slamming 20 One Day International centuries on the home soil. Kohli scored a hundred in just 80 balls against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series. He scored 113 runs off 87 balls.

Kohli took only 99 innings to score his 20th ODI hundred on home soil, while Sachin did so in 160 innings. With the latest ton, Kohli now has 73 centuries to his credit across all formats, second only to Tendulkar’s 100 centuries. Kohli has so far scored 45 ODI centuries, 27 test tons and one T20 hundred.

Kohli has also surpassed Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli now has nine centuries against Sri Lanka compared to eight by Tendulkar.