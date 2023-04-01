इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2023 11:34:14      انڈین آواز
Violence in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar call for Stern Action against Miscreants

Staff Reporter / Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday said that communal violence during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns were not ‘natural’ but triggered by some people indulging in “gadbad” (mischief) and rejected the BJP’s charge that it indicated poor law and order situation in the state.

Interacting with media persons here Kumar also made light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah canceling his tour of Sasaram in view of riots, remarking, “I don’t know why he was coming and I don’t understand why he decided not to come”.

“Communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif are disturbing. Such incidents happened for the first time in the area. It’s not natural?.We know that some people are indulging in “gadbad” (mischief) and are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state. We will not allow this to happen,” the chief minister said.

He said police officials have been instructed to identify those who are indulging in mischief and to “take strict action against them”.

Normalcy has been restored in both the places though senior officers are camping in the affected areas by way of caution and security forces have been deployed in the area, Kumar said.

The state police have so far arrested 45 people in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities. Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in communal flare-ups reported in both towns. In Sasaram, district administration ordered imposition of Section 144 on Friday afternoon after re-eruption of clashes, which first broke out the previous evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his tour of Sasaram on Sunday where prohibitory orders are already in place. Interacting with journalists, state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary, said Shah, who will be reaching Patna on Saturday evening, will address party workers in Nawada Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday as per schedule, even as he squarely blamed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the cancellation of the function at Sasaram, organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka.

