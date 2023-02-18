Violence from terrorism and Extremism has reduced in the country: Amit Shah

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said that there has been 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and ultra-left movement under the Modi government. He said that all decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government are directed towards larger public welfare. Shah was addressing an event organised by the Lokmat Media Group in Nagpur to celebrate the birth centenary of founder editor and freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda today.

Later addressing a cooperative conference in Pune this evening, Mr Shah said that a new Cooperatives Policy will be unveiled soon to strengthen the cooperative sector in the country. While making it clear that no injustice would be meted out to the cooperatives sector Mr. Shah also called for introspection to understand the exact developments in the sector. He said that it is the responsibility of all to eliminate the corruption in the sector and appealed to all stakeholders to share their responsibility on this front.

Mr. Shah enlisted the important decisions taken since the inception of the Cooperatives Ministry. He said that Maharashtra has been an epicenter of cooperative movement. He invoked Vitthal Patil, Vaikuntha Mehta and Tribhuvan Bhai Patel who accelerated the cooperative movement. Mr. Shah highlighted the fact that more than 2 lakh out of total around 8.5 lakh cooperatives are in Maharashtra. He said that agriculture, fishing, marketing, food processing, banks are among the key cooperative sectors functioning effectively in India and a major chunk of these sectors are established in Maharashtra.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister visited Dr. Keshav Hedgewar Smriti Mandir at Reshimbagh in Nagpur. During his visit, Mr Shah paid floral tributes to the statue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Founder Dr. Keshav Hedgewar. Mr Shah is on two-day visit to Maharashtra.