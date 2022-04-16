Violence breaks out during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.

There were reports of stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched, police said.

Visuals from the site of the incident show groups of people on different sides of a road pelting stones at each other. It has been said that when the police tried to handle the situation, they were also attacked by the miscreants.

Warning of strict action against rioters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

Strict action will be taken against rioters.



Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media. (2/2)#Jahangirpuri — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 16, 2022

Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Citizens are requested not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media, he tweeted.

“It was a traditional procession and was being escorted by police personnel. However, a clash between two communities erupted as the procession reached near Kushal cinema hall,” a police officer said.

Police personnel who were present on the spot were injured as they tried to stop the violence, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence, sources said.

CM appeals for peace

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people to maintain peace. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi CP and Special CP Deependra Pathak and instructed them strictly to maintain law and order.

Delhi Police Commissioner has said that the situation is now under control and strict action will be taken against the miscreants for disrupting peace. Patrolling has been increased in the area.