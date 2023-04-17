Villages are basic units to develop the entire country: President Droupadi Murmu

AMN/ WEB DESK

Acknowledging the efforts of women, President Droupadi Murmu has said, the holistic development of society is possible only with the growing participation of women. The President today conferred upon National Panchayat Awards and inaugurated the National Conference on Incentivisation of Panchayats in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Ms Murmu said, women should have the right to make decisions for themselves, for their families, and for the welfare of society. She urged women to actively participate in the work of the Gram Panchayats.



Droupadi Murmu noted that the development of villages can lead to the overall progress of the country. She said, a village is an extension of family and all community work must be done with mutual agreement. Villages are the basic units to develop the entire country, which need to develop first, she added. She also stressed that villagers should have the right to develop their village as per their choice. Highlighting the role of Panchayats in village development, the President said, Panchayats are not just a means of implementing government programmes and initiatives, but also a place to encourage new leaders, planners, policy-makers, and innovators. Underlining the need to maintain peace and harmony during the Panchayat election, she said, a society, where there is mutual cooperation and trust among people, flourishes more.