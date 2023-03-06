Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, an accused in Umesh Pal murder case dies in police encounter

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead by a Prayagraj police team in an encounter in Prayagraj in the early hours today.

Prayagraj Additional Commissioner of Police Akash Kulhary said that Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman was actively involved in the murder of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh murder. Police informed AIR correspondent, that the Vijay Chaudhary was a native of Prayagraj and had criminal cases against him. Vijay was carrying a reward of 50,000 rupees on his head.

According to police, they got a tip-off about Chaudhary and spotted him in the Kaundhiyara area. During the chase, Vijay started firing at the police. In cross-firing, Vijay got injured and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on 24th of last month outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area. While Pal died the same day, the security personnel died later during treatment.