Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan resigns amid row over corruption scandals

AMN / WEB DESK

Vietnam, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has announced his resignation amid the ongoing anti-corruption drive. The anti-corruption drive has led to several ministers being fired in Vietnam. Earlier, two deputy prime ministers who served under President Phuc had quit.

Phuc, a former prime minister, held the post of president since 2021. The 69-year-old had served as prime minister of Vietnam from 2016 until April 2021, when he was elected president. The president’s resignation requires approval from the National Assembly, which will hold an extraordinary vote today, but it is expected to be a mere formality.

The Communist Party praised Phuc’s leadership in a statement maintained that he was politically responsible for violations and the wrongdoing of numerous officials under him. The two former deputy prime ministers, two ministers and other officials are facing criminal charges in the country.

According to reports, the party’s hard-line General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong appears to be consolidating his authority by ousting senior officials seen as more pro-Western and pro-business. Trong was given an unprecedented third term last year.