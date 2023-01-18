इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2023 04:54:08      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan resigns amid row over corruption scandals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Vietnam, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has announced his resignation amid the ongoing anti-corruption drive. The anti-corruption drive has led to several ministers being fired in Vietnam. Earlier, two deputy prime ministers who served under President Phuc had quit.

Phuc, a former prime minister, held the post of president since 2021. The 69-year-old had served as prime minister of Vietnam from 2016 until April 2021, when he was elected president. The president’s resignation requires approval from the National Assembly, which will hold an extraordinary vote today, but it is expected to be a mere formality.

The Communist Party praised Phuc’s leadership in a statement maintained that he was politically responsible for violations and the wrongdoing of numerous officials under him. The two former deputy prime ministers, two ministers and other officials are facing criminal charges in the country.

According to reports, the party’s hard-line General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong appears to be consolidating his authority by ousting senior officials seen as more pro-Western and pro-business. Trong was given an unprecedented third term last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart