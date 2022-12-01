Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates Hornbill Festival in Nagaland

AMN

The 23rd Hornbill Festival 2022 kicked started this evening. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially opened the Hornbill Festival by beating the Gong.

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the day is a historic development for the country as India assumed the Presidency of G20 while Nagaland state is showing its unique culture and greetings to the world.

He said India is a land of culture, and we are the civilisation of thousands of years. India is proud of its tribes, proud of its tribal culture, he added. The Vice President also congratulated the people of Nagaland on their statehood day. The cultural presentation titled ‘ This is Nagaland’ marked the celebration.