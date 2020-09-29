Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

The Vice President is asymptomatic, in good health and has been advised home quarantine.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The information was shared through a tweet on his official Twitter handle (@VPSecretariat).



The Twitter post stated that the Vice President had undergone routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning and the result showed that he had contracted Coronavirus.



The Vice President is asymptomatic, in good health and has been advised home quarantine, the post further stated.

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

The vice-president’s wife, Usha Naidu, has tested negative and is in self-isolation.

Naidu, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, recently presided over the monsoon session of Parliament. The session, which started on September 14, concluded on September 23, eight days before the scheduled end as at least 25 lawmakers tested positive for coronavirus.

In the mandatory tests conducted before the beginning of the monsoon session, 17 MPs of Lok Sabha and nine of Rajya Sabha were found infected.



