Vice President unveils statue of M. Karunanidhi in Chennai

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, the country has made considerable progress by celebrating its fascinating diversity and capitalizing on the inherent strengths of each State. He said the Centre and the states should work in unison for the development of the nation.

He unveiled the statue of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and the DMK leader M.Karunanidhi at the Omandhurar (वोमन्थूरार) Government Estate in Chennai this evening.

In his address, Mr Venkaiah Naidu said synergy can be achieved if the abundant, hidden energy that is waiting to be kindled within each of the citizens in all the States are effectively tapped. He said each state has a vibrant, unique quality, adding, that each of them is opulent in linguistic richness, literary and cultural treasures, excellent architecture, remarkable craftsmanship and scientific, industrial and agricultural accomplishments. He said the uniqueness of the country is ‘unity in diversity.’

The Vice President noted that after Independence, a series of illustrious leaders have shaped the development trajectory of India. He said, barring a few aberrations, they helped India to become a vibrant, progressive democracy, upholding the vision contained in the Preamble of the Constitution. He said the late leader Karunanidhi comes in the list of iconic leaders who had put people at the centre of their works. He said the country has strengthened its federal character due to the works of leaders like him. He asked all to give first priority to their mother tongue and stressed that one should speak in her or his mother tongue while at home. He said let there be no imposition or opposition of any language.

He wished the state to make rapid progress on all fronts by working with the Union government in the true spirit of ‘cooperative federalism’ and to make India realise its true potential. He asked all the Governments to focus on infrastructure development.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in his address listed out the contribution of the Government led by the leader late Karunanidhi during his times for the development of the state and also his literary works that enriched Tamil. He also recalled the friendship between Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and the late leader.