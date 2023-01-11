Vice President to inaugurate All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur

AMN / JAIPUR

The 83rd All India Presiding Officers (Assembly Speakers) Conference will be held in Jaipur on January 11 and 12. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the conference.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will preside over the conference. Speakers and Deputy Speakers of various Legislative Assemblies including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman will be present at the function.

Session will focus on Leadership of India in G-20 as the mother of democracy. The need to make Parliament and Legislature more Effective, Accountable and Productive Integration of State Legislatures with Digital Parliament.

The need to maintain a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and the Judiciary in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

The closing ceremony of the conference will be held on January 12. Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

A book exhibition will also be organized in the assembly premises during the conference. This exhibition will be under the joint auspices of the Parliament Library and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Library. Important books related to parliamentary subjects will be available in this exhibition. Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla will inaugurate the exhibition.

This 83rd Conference of All India Presiding Officers is being held in Rajasthan after eleven years. Earlier this conference was held in Rajasthan in the year 2011.