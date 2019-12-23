Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today presented the 66th National Film Awards at a ceremony in New Delhi. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar was also present on the occasion.

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were jointly awarded the best actor award for their roles in Andhadhun and Uri.

Vicky Kaushal said it was a great honour for him to receive the award.

Keerthy Suresh got the best actress award for her portrayal of yesteryear’s star Savitri in Telugu film Mahanati.

Gujarati movie Hellaro was awarded for the best feature film.

I extend my hearty congratulations to all the National Award winners



This award is a recognition of your commitment to excellence & your hard work



I also convey my heartiest congratulations to Shri Amitabh Bachchan for winning the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Zw35vttRtg — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 23, 2019

Aditya Dhar was awarded with the Best Director award for his debut Uri: The Surgical Strike. Andhadhun was awarded for Best Hindi film.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman was awarded for the best film on social issues.

In his address, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the world can be connected to the culture of India along with increasing tourism through films.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given to Amitabh Bachchan on the 29th of December at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Since the veteran actor is not well, he was not able to come for the function today.