Vice President, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his Jayanti

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today paid tribute to the great social reformer, visionary thinker and educationist, Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, his endeavour for the uplift of the underprivileged and women remains an eternal source of inspiration in our efforts to build an inclusive and egalitarian society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to social activist Mahatma Phule on his birth anniversary. Mr. Modi said that Mahatma Phule is widely respected as the champion of social justice and a source of hope for countless people.

Remembering the great personality, Prime Minister said Mahatma Phule was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education. Mr Modi said, India will forever be grateful to him for his monumental contribution.

April 11 is celebrated each year as Jyotiba Phule Jayanti in the country in honour of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, the social activist and reformer from Maharashtra.

Phule worked towards the eradication of untouchability and caste system in India. Along With his wife, Savitribai, he sowed seeds for women’s education in India.

Phule was born 195 years ago on April 11, 1827. He founded his first school for girls 172 years ago in Pune. He created the Satyashodhak Samaj, Society of Truth Seekers which aimed to achieve equal rights. He fought against female infanticide and launched a large campaign to get rid of water crisis.

In his “Mann ki Baat” broadcast last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the immense contribution of Mahatma Phule and said India will forever be grateful to Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for their monumental contribution.

Maharashtra is paying tributes to great social reformer and pioneer of women’s empowerment, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary today. Various programmes are being organized to pay tributes to the great leader.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Phule in Mantralaya in Mumbai. Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal paid tributes in Nashik.

A scooter rally was held in Nagpur and various other programmes like lectures and music concerts of inspirational songs on the life of Mahatma Phule are being held in other parts of the district. Tributes were paid to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in other districts of the state today.

