NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
Vice President, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today paid rich tributes to the great social reformer and visionary thinker Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary.

Mr. Naidu said that Mahatma Phule was a pioneer of women’s education and a crusader against social evils like the caste system and untouchability. The Vice President said Mahatma Phule’s lasting contribution towards reforming the society will always be remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary today. Referring to Mahatma Phule as a great philanthropist, thinker, philosopher and writer, Mr Modi said he remained committed to the cause of educating and empowering women throughout his life. The Prime Minister said that Mahatma Phule’s dedication & commitment towards social reform will continue to inspire generations to come.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar paid tributes to the great thinker, philanthropist and author Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his birth anniversary today. Mr Javadekar said that Mahatma Phule who is credited with opening of the first school for women in the country also made a remarkable contribution in ending caste-based divisions and discrimination in the Indian society.

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar: “Tribute to the great thinker Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary. His contribution to women’s education & empowerment and commitment to social reform will continue to inspire generations”.

SPORTS

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates KICE in Rowing in Srinagar

AMN Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Rowing in Srinag ...

Wrestler Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik qualify for Tokyo Olympics

AMN In women wrestling, Indian Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik have secured the Tokyo Olympics berths in the 57 ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

