Vice President, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today paid rich tributes to the great social reformer and visionary thinker Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary.

Mr. Naidu said that Mahatma Phule was a pioneer of women’s education and a crusader against social evils like the caste system and untouchability. The Vice President said Mahatma Phule’s lasting contribution towards reforming the society will always be remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary today. Referring to Mahatma Phule as a great philanthropist, thinker, philosopher and writer, Mr Modi said he remained committed to the cause of educating and empowering women throughout his life. The Prime Minister said that Mahatma Phule’s dedication & commitment towards social reform will continue to inspire generations to come.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar paid tributes to the great thinker, philanthropist and author Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his birth anniversary today. Mr Javadekar said that Mahatma Phule who is credited with opening of the first school for women in the country also made a remarkable contribution in ending caste-based divisions and discrimination in the Indian society.

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar: “Tribute to the great thinker Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary. His contribution to women’s education & empowerment and commitment to social reform will continue to inspire generations”.