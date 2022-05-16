Vice President of India reaches Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today reached Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi who passed away on Friday.

Paying rich tributes to the late President, Mr Naidu observed how Sheikh Khalifa showed visionary leadership for the development of the UAE building on the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and greatly strengthened the India-UAE partnership. He took exceptional care of the large Indian expatriate community in the UAE.

Mr Naidu said that the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is an irreparable loss for the Indian community in the UAE.

During his meeting with the newly elected President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other royal family members and Emirati dignitaries at the Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, Mr Naidu recalled the contributions of the late President of UAE. He said Sheikh Khalifa was a great world leader and a true friend of India.