Vice President Naidu embarks on three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal & Qatar

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday embarked on a three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar and three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and P. Raveendranath.

This is the first-ever visit from India at the level of Vice President to all the three countries. The Vice President’s visit to Gabon and to Senegal will add momentum to India’s engagement with Africa and also emphasise its commitment to the African continent. The visit to Qatar, as both sides prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will further enhance the bilateral ties. A number of bilateral documents are expected to be concluded during the visit to the three countries.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt. Usha Naidu being welcomed by the Prime Minister of Gabon, H.E. Ms Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabon, H.E. Mr Michael Moussa Adamo, upon their arrival in Libreville, Gabon today. pic.twitter.com/Vpzm39stvd — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 30, 2022

During the first leg of his visit to Gabon from 30th May to 1st of June, the Vice President will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister of Gabon Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda. He will also interact with the business community in Gabon and address the Indian diaspora.

During the second leg of his visit to Senegal from 1st to 3rd of June, Mr Naidu will hold delegation level talks with President of Senegal Macky Sall. The Vice President will meet President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse and other dignitaries. He will also attend a business round table and address the Indian community.

During the third and last leg of his visit to Qatar from 4th to 7th of June, the Vice President will hold delegation level talks with Qatar’s Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani and review bilateral cooperation. Mr Naidu will meet several other Qatari dignitaries during this visit. He will also address a business round table in Qatar.