FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 May 2022 08:31:52      انڈین آواز

Vice President Naidu embarks on three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal & Qatar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt. Usha Naidu welcomed by the Prime Minister of Gabon, Ms Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabon, Mr Michael Moussa Adamo, upon their arrival in Libreville, Gabon today.

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday embarked on a three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar and three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and P. Raveendranath.

This is the first-ever visit from India at the level of Vice President to all the three countries. The Vice President’s visit to Gabon and to Senegal will add momentum to India’s engagement with Africa and also emphasise its commitment to the African continent. The visit to Qatar, as both sides prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will further enhance the bilateral ties. A number of bilateral documents are expected to be concluded during the visit to the three countries.

During the first leg of his visit to Gabon from 30th May to 1st of June, the Vice President will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister of Gabon Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda. He will also interact with the business community in Gabon and address the Indian diaspora.

During the second leg of his visit to Senegal from 1st to 3rd of June, Mr Naidu will hold delegation level talks with President of Senegal Macky Sall. The Vice President will meet President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse and other dignitaries. He will also attend a business round table and address the Indian community.

During the third and last leg of his visit to Qatar from 4th to 7th of June, the Vice President will hold delegation level talks with Qatar’s Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani and review bilateral cooperation. Mr Naidu will meet several other Qatari dignitaries during this visit. He will also address a business round table in Qatar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah lays foundation stone for new international sports complex in Ahmedabad

AMN Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah laid a foundation stone for the new international sports ...

PM lauds Kidambi Srikanth for leading Team India to historic Thomas Cup win

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart