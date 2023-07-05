Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar vouch for UCC

AMN

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code ( UCC) will bind India, its nationalism more effectively said Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar while attending the 25th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) today as the chief guest.

Addressing at the convocation, the Vice President said that this government has taken series of affirmative steps and India today is the global destination of investment and opportunity. India is now the 5th largest economy in the world.

Digitalisation of technology and digital transactions has surpassed all the developed nations and the rise of India is unstoppable, added the VP

Shri Dhankhar said that the North Eastern states recently is getting the rightful space in the national and historical narratives.

The VP called corruption as anti-democratic and anti development. He urges young minds to neutralise corruption from the root for a corruption-free society and this nation has great expectations from the youths.

He also urged the students for a commitment to economic nationalism of our country and it should not be compromised for physical gains. The VP appealed the youths to work for the society and they should give back to the society.

Today, all 2011 students received their degree including 303 research scholars. The VP also awarded Dr. Shankardayal Sharma Gold Medal and President of India Gold Medal to two student on the occasion.

After the convocation, the Vice President also interacted with the students of IITG. He will leave for New Delhi in the evening.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several other dignitaries attended the event.