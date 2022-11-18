Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Qatar on November 20

Staff Reporter

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a two-day visit to Qatar from Sunday. External Affairs Ministry said, he will represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multifaceted partnership extending to areas of trade, security, defence, health, education, among others.

In the last financial year, bilateral trade has crossed 15 billion US dollar. Next year, both countries will celebrate 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Vice President Dhankhar will also interact with the members of the Indian community.