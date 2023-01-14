Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Mumbai on his maiden visit to Maharashtra

AMN

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. This was the Vice President’s maiden visit to Maharashtra after assuming office of the Vice President. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other dignitaries welcomed him at Mumbai airport.

The Vice President began his Mumbai visit by performing puja at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, where he, along with Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar prayed for the prosperity of the nation and the well-being of all citizens.

He then attended the annual ‘Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup Championship as the Chief Guest. This event was organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club. After witnessing a gripping game, he interacted with the players and praised their spirit of sportsmanship.