Vice President inaugurates New Facility at IIT Madras Center for Innovation

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today inaugurated a New Facility at the IIT Madras Center for Innovation. The Hub is IIT Madras’ first architect-designed built space dedicated to student-led activities funded by Alumni & Government contributions. This is dedicated to supporting and encouraging Innovation and Entrepreneurship activities of the students and researchers.

Delivering the keynote address, the Vice President said that the World is looking at India’s reaction on global issues as India has become a new hub for startups and has an ecosystem for development. He said, the educational institutions should grow up on the shoulders of the alumni community. He said that an ecosystem is needed to tap the potential of the students.

The Vice President said, amongst the developing countries, India has become the best of developing Nations competing with US and European Union. He said, India’s rise has become unstoppable and will continue to grow amidst the global crisis. The Vice President wanted the prevailing problems in the World to be sorted out through discussions.

Mr. Dhankhar encouraged the students to learn about economic Nationalism. He asked students to remind themselves of Swami Vivekananda’s quote, ‘arise awake and stop not until the goal is reached’ to believe and develop in every given opportunity. He said that as a leader of Rajyasabha, he questioned the behaviour of MPs who don’t engage in discussions and deliberations but rather engage themselves in disrupting the Parliament.

