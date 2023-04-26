Vice President inaugurates National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat@100 in New Delhi

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat@100 here today. Speaking on this occasion, the Vice President said, Mann ki Baat as a matter of fact is a reflection of the sense of the country’s civilizational ethos. He said, Mann ki Baat has reached every nook and corner of the country. He said, he has never missed an episode of Mann Ki Baat and it will prove to be an milestone in the country’s journey towards 2047.

Mr. Dhankhar released the book titled Collective Spirit, Concrete Action authored by former CEO of Prasar Bharati SS Vempati. The book documents the fascinating facets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing conversations with the world’s largest democracy through ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He also released the Coffee Table Book ‘My Dear Fellow Citizens today. The book was brought out by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which presents glimpses of over 100 inspiring stories that found mention in the Prime Minister’s iconic radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Addressing the National Conclave, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the feelings of the people and he showcases the achievements of citizens through the Mann ki Baat programme. He said, this is the reason why the Prime Minister is one of the most popular leaders in the world. He said, on the 30th of this month, Mann Ki Baat is going to complete its 100 episodes. He said, people are eagerly waiting for this episode. He said, a listenership survey on Mann Ki Baat highlighted that more than 100 crore people listened to it at least once.

Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra said, Mann ki Baat programme has become the most popular programme in the history of All India Radio. He said 23 crore people have listened to or viewed the programme regularly.