Vice President hails custom and tradition of tribals

50th convocation of Utkal University

AMN / BHUBNESHWAR

Hailing the unique customary practices and tradition of the tribals, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that “we have a lot to learn from the tribal communities who live a simple life in harmony with nature”.

Addressing the 50th convocation of the Utkal University in Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Saturday VP mentioned that Odisha is home to 62 different tribal communities who constitute 23% of the state’s total population. Naidu called for according priority to their development and welfare. Stressing that we should approach the tribals with respect and sensitivity, he said that paternalistic attitude towards tribals is wrong. “Truth is that we have a lot to learn from the tribal communities who live a simple life in harmony with nature”, he added.

The Vice-President cited a study by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute which revealed that the tribal population in Odisha was largely unaffected by covid-19 pandemic.

Vice President said that safe distancing and hygiene norms rooted in the tribal culture coupled with the consumption of natural food have helped them stay safe during the pandemic. He called upon the universities to focus on such positive aspects of the tribal communities and include them in the curriculum besides conducting research to contribute to policy formation for the development and welfare of the tribals.

Mr Naidu called upon the youth to take inspiration from India’s glorious past and imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. He also asked the universities and educational institutions to equip the students with 21st century skills so that they can emerge as job creators.

The Vice President called for making disaster management integral part of school education. Urging the youth to fight against social evils like gender discrimination, casteism, communalism and corruption, Mr Naidu termed the youth as the key for change.

On the occasion, the Vice President honoured 5 notable personalities including Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, and Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India with ‘Honoris Causa’, besides awarding doctoral degrees and gold medals to the university scholars. Governor of Odisha, Professor Ganeshi Lal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.