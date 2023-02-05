Veteran Singer Vani Jairam, Who Sang Over 10,000 Songs passes away in Chennai

WEB DESK

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam who sang over 10,000 songs in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi, died Saturday at her apartment in Chennai.

Vani Jairam, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award – the third-highest civilian award — this year, was found dead at her Chennai home.

A young Vani Jairam live performing the song "bole re papihara".

With lowered eyes and minimal lip movement, she lets her dulcet voice flow effortlessly across scales.#VaniJairam pic.twitter.com/02tmeR48kC — KK (@kapaal_kundala) February 4, 2023

Reports from people close to her suggest she might have slipped and suffered a fall.

She was a part of the film industry for five decades, and received the National Best Playback Singer award thrice, besides state awards in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha.

The national award-winning singer worked with several musicians across the country