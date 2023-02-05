इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2023 02:39:11      انڈین آواز
Veteran Singer Vani Jairam, Who Sang Over 10,000 Songs passes away in Chennai

Image

WEB DESK

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam who sang over 10,000 songs in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi, died Saturday at her apartment in Chennai.

Vani Jairam, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award – the third-highest civilian award — this year, was found dead at her Chennai home.

Reports from people close to her suggest she might have slipped and suffered a fall.

She was a part of the film industry for five decades, and received the National Best Playback Singer award thrice, besides state awards in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha.

The national award-winning singer worked with several musicians across the country

