FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2022 04:59:20      انڈین آواز

Legendry singer Bhupinder Singh passes away

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Mumbai

Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh passed away in Mumbai last evening. His wife and singer Mitali Singh informed that the singer was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time. 82-year old Singh had started his career with All India Radio and he was also associated with Doordarshan Delhi.

The Amritsar-born singer is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son.

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names of the music industry, from Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician. Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai.

His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial “Haqeeqat”, where he sang the Mohan-composed track “Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga” along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey.

Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with “Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan” in the Khayyam composed feature film “Aakhri Khat”.

He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali. The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums.

Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including “Dum Maaro Dum”, “Chura Liya Hai”, “Chingari Koi Bhadke” and “Mehbooba O Mehbooba”, among others.

He sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice. He is remembered for his memorable songs in films like “Mausam”, “Satte Pe Satta”, “Ahista Ahista”, “Dooriyan”, “Haqeeqat”, and many more. Some of his famed songs are “Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga”, with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, and Manna Dey, “Dil Dhoondhta Hai” and “Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish on the passing away of eminent singer and musician Bhupinder Singh. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Bhupinder Singh has given memorable songs for decades and his works struck a chord with several people. The Prime Minister said, in this sad hour, his thoughts are with the family and admirers of Bhupinder Singh Ji.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has expressed grief on the passing away of eminent singer Bhupinder Singh. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, his medley of songs enthralled generations of music lovers and he will live on through his music in the hearts of his fans. He expressed condolences to the family and friends of Bhupinder Singh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the death of the noted singer and said his voice was revered by millions of music lovers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart