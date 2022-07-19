Legendry singer Bhupinder Singh passes away

AMN / Mumbai

Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh passed away in Mumbai last evening. His wife and singer Mitali Singh informed that the singer was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time. 82-year old Singh had started his career with All India Radio and he was also associated with Doordarshan Delhi.

The Amritsar-born singer is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son.

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names of the music industry, from Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician. Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai.

His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial “Haqeeqat”, where he sang the Mohan-composed track “Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga” along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey.

Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with “Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan” in the Khayyam composed feature film “Aakhri Khat”.

He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali. The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums.

Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including “Dum Maaro Dum”, “Chura Liya Hai”, “Chingari Koi Bhadke” and “Mehbooba O Mehbooba”, among others.

He sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice. He is remembered for his memorable songs in films like “Mausam”, “Satte Pe Satta”, “Ahista Ahista”, “Dooriyan”, “Haqeeqat”, and many more. Some of his famed songs are “Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga”, with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, and Manna Dey, “Dil Dhoondhta Hai” and “Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish on the passing away of eminent singer and musician Bhupinder Singh. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Bhupinder Singh has given memorable songs for decades and his works struck a chord with several people. The Prime Minister said, in this sad hour, his thoughts are with the family and admirers of Bhupinder Singh Ji.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has expressed grief on the passing away of eminent singer Bhupinder Singh. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, his medley of songs enthralled generations of music lovers and he will live on through his music in the hearts of his fans. He expressed condolences to the family and friends of Bhupinder Singh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the death of the noted singer and said his voice was revered by millions of music lovers.