FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2022 10:37:52      انڈین آواز

Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away on Tuesday morning at his residence at Girgaon in Mumbai. He breathed his last at the age of 52.

Moruchi Mavashi was his most popular play. Apart from this, he acted in many popular Marathi films like Navara Majha Navsacha, Me Shivaji Raje Bhosle Boltoy, Lavu Ka Laath, Bhutalalela, Navra Majha Bhavara, Dom, Jamala ho Jamala. He also won the hearts of the audience by working in many serials, films and dramas.

Even the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde shared his sympathies. “Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist,” he wrote in Marathi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG Men Hockey : Australia demolish India’s Gold dream with 7-0 thrashing

 Harpal Singh Bedi Blake Govers (9'), Nathan Ephraums (14', 42'), Jacob Anderson (22', 27'), Tom Wickham ( ...

Chess Olympiad;  India A in sole lead in women’s section, India B hold table-toppers Uzbekistan to a 2-2 draw

Harpal Singh BediKoneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni scored victories as India A  beat  Kazakhst ...

Viswanathan Anand expresses happiness for being elected as WCF Vice President

AMN Indian Grandmaster and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand expressed happiness at being el ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart