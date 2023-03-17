Veteran Gurbux Singh, youngsters Hardik Singh, Savita honoured by Hockey India

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 17th March: Ace full back of yore and former India captain Gurbux Singh was awarded the prestigious Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2022, at a glittering function here on Friday

The award carrying a cash prize of Rs 30.00 Lakh and a trophy, was presented to Gurbux Singh for his outstanding contribution to the sport of hockey.

Promising mid fielder Hardik Singh and Savita won the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2022 awards in Men and Women categories, respectively.

Hardik and Savita received a glittering trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh each

The ceremony started with the felicitation of awardees from 2021 and 2022.



For 2021, Men’s Team Legend Amit Singh Bakshi, who was part of the squad that won the Gold Medal at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, received the prestigious Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh and Savita won the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2021 awards in the Men’s and Women’s categories, respectively.



For the awards for 2022, these started with Milestone Awards given to athletes who achieved important milestones in their career in the past year. These included awards given to Manpreet Singh and Rani for earning 300 International Caps and 250 International Caps, respectively.

While Manpreet was awarded a cash prize of Rs 3.00 Lakh and a trophy, Rani won a cash prize of Rs 2.50 Lakh along with a trophy.

Also, Navjot Kaur and Mandeep Singh were each awarded Rs 2.00 Lakh with a trophy for earning 200 International Caps, while Neha, Navneet Kaur, and Lalremsiami were also presented with Rs1.00 Lakh each with a trophy for earning 100 International Caps.

Harmanpreet won two milestone awards – as he was presented with Rs 1.50 Lakh along with a trophy for earning 150 International Caps and also a cash prize of Rs 1.00 Lakh with a trophy for scoring 100 International goals.

Karthi Selvam also received a cash prize of Rs 1.00 Lakh for scoring a goal on debut while Umpire Javed Shaikh also was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.50 Lakh for officiating in his 150th Senior International Match.

The second set of awards for 2022 was given in recognition of the Individual Achievements of the players with PR Sreejesh and Savita earning Rs 5.00 Lakh each for winning the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in Men’s and Women’s categories, respectively.

Women team Coach Janneke Schopman won Rs 5.00 Lakh for being named the FIH Coach of the Year, while Mumtaz Khan also earned Rs 5.00 Lakh for winning the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet was awarded Rs10.00 Lakh for being named the FIH Men’s Player of the Year.

Harmanpreet was also awarded Rs 1.00 Lakh for being the top goal-scorer at the FIH Pro League, while Savita was presented with additional prize money of Rs 1.00 Lakh for being The Best Goalkeeper at Nations Cup.

Sharda Nand Tiwari was also honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1.00 Lakh for being the Top Goal Scorer of the Sultan of Johor Cup. .

Meanwhile, the Women’s Team that won the Gold Medal at the Nations Cup Spain 2022 was also felicitated during the ceremony with each player winning Rs 2.00 Lakh while the Coaching staff was presented with INR 1.00 Lakh each.

Also, the Jr team that won the Gold Medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup was also felicitated with each player earning Rs 2.00 Lakh each and each member of the Coaching staff earning Rs 1.00 Lakh each.