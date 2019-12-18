Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK

Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died due to age-related ailments. Lagoo played important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in the post-Independence era.

His roles in Marathi plays such as “Natsamrat” and “Himalayachi Saoli”, and films such as “Pinjra” made him popular. In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as “Ek Din Achanak”, “Gharonda” and “Lawaris”, to name a few.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, saying he personified versatility and brilliance. In a tweet, Mr Modi said through the years, Shreeram Lagoo enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. He said the actor’s work will be remembered for years to come.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has paid his tribute to all-time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. In a tweet, Mr Javadekar said, the country has lost a versatile personality.

A unique theatre actor dominated the silver screen and created impact. Mr Javadekar said, Shriram Lagoo was also a social activist.