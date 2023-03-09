इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2023 01:34:53      انڈین آواز
Veteran actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away today morning, March 9, following a cardiac arrest heart attack. This was informed by actor Anupam Kher in a tweet. The 66-year old Satish Kaushik had acted in more than 100 films.

Born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana, he acted in theatre before finding his break in Bollywood. An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr. India, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab. Known for his comic timing, he was a successful director and will be remembered for his many films including Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. Satish Kaushik won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and for Saajan Chale Sasural in 1997.

PM Modi mourns demise of Satish Kaushik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?

