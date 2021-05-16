Very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae likely to cross Gujarat coast on Tuesday early morning

AMN

A very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district in the early morning on Tuesday.

According to latest bulletin of IMD, a very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae over east central Arabian sea moved nearly northwards and lay centered over east central Arabian Sea about 120 kilometers of west- north-west of Panjim Goa and 380 kilometers south- south west of Mumbai and 620 kilometer south- southeast of Veraval port of Gujarat at 1130 hrs today.

It is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours and move north and north westwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours tomorrow. It is likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district during the early morning on Tuesday.

Met office has forecasat light to moderate rain at many places in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and South Gujarat with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from today evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kilometer per hour is likely over north east Arabian sea and along and off South Gujarat and Daman and Diu coast from today.

It will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 150 to 160 kilometer per hour gusting to 175 kilometer per hour over northeast Arabian sea and along and off Gujarat coast from early morning on Tuesday. Tidal wave above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas about 3 meters over Saurashtra coast. Gujarat government has geared up the state machinery to minimize the impact of very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.