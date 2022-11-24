Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as identity proof: UIDAI

AMN

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged various entities to verify the Aadhaar before accepting it as an identity proof.

The UIDAI maintained that verification prohibits unscrupulous and anti-social elements from indulging in any possible misuse. It has also requested the state governments to give necessary direction to sensitize concerned entities regarding Aadhaar verification before using it as an identity document.

Any Aadhaar can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar using mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner.

UIDAI added that tampering of Aadhaar documents can be detected by offline verification, and defaulters will be liable for penalties under Section 35 of the Aadhaar Act.