Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal

AMN / MUMBAI

Actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday. The traditional Hindu wedding ceremony was held at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug.

Varun took to Instagram on Sunday night to post photos from the wedding. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Life long love just became official ❤️”

The ceremony was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoa Morani and Kunal Kohli were among the celebrities who became a part of Varun and Natasha’s D-Day.

Following the wedding, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal met the paparazzi stationed outside The Mansion House. The newlyweds posed for photographers before taking leave.