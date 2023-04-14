इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 07:17:49      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Various events being organized across Madhya Pradesh on birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Various events are being organized across Madhya Pradesh on the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The main program was held in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. Ambedkar.

Addressing the program, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Panchteerth associated with Dr. Ambedkar – Janmabhoomi Mhow, Shiksha Bhoomi London, Deeksha Bhoomi Nagpur, Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi Delhi, Chaitya Bhoomi, Mumbai have been included in the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

Mr. Chouhan also announced that a dharamshala with all facilities will be constructed in Mhow for the convenience of the devotees visiting the birthplace of Babasaheb.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart