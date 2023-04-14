Various events being organized across Madhya Pradesh on birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar

AMN

Various events are being organized across Madhya Pradesh on the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The main program was held in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. Ambedkar.

Addressing the program, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Panchteerth associated with Dr. Ambedkar – Janmabhoomi Mhow, Shiksha Bhoomi London, Deeksha Bhoomi Nagpur, Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi Delhi, Chaitya Bhoomi, Mumbai have been included in the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

Mr. Chouhan also announced that a dharamshala with all facilities will be constructed in Mhow for the convenience of the devotees visiting the birthplace of Babasaheb.