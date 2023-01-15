FreeCurrencyRates.com

Vande Bharat Express Train is a symbol of New India’s capability: PM Modi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the potential of New India which is on the path of rapid change.

Flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam through video conferencing, Mr Modi said, it will enhance ease of living, boost tourism and benefit the economy. He added, this Vande Bharat Express is going to connect the culturally diverse Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions.

The Prime Minister said, in the last few years, seven Vande Bharat trains have travelled 23 lakh kilometres, transporting 40 lakh passengers. He said, designed in India and Made in India, Vande Bharat Express is ‘Desh Ki Train’.

Mr Modi mentioned, the Vande Bharat Express signifies that India wants the best of everything. He elaborated that connectivity is directly related to development as it connects not only infrastructure but also connects dreams to realities. He said, travelling on Indian Railways is becoming a pleasant experience today and a picture of New India is emerging through railway stations.

In the last eight years, Telangana has witnessed a major transformation in Railway infrastructure. The Prime Minister said, the railway budget has also increased massively from 250 crore rupees before 2014 to 3000 crore rupees at present.

He highlighted that over the years, 350 kilometres of new rail lines and about 800 kilometres of multi-tracking have been completed in Andhra Pradesh. He added that many areas of Telangana like Medak are connected by rail service for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, Rail Minister Ashwani Vaishnav said, Vande Bharat Express brings a new revolution in the passenger experience and transformation, especially for the Telugu-speaking States.

He stated that it is a matter of pride for every Indian that Vande Bharat Express is developed by indigenous technology, engineers, and technicians. He said, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express can pick up 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.

He said, the Railway’s development is beyond politics. He added that Telangana State has been given 3500 crore rupees for the development of railways for different projects.

Recalling Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikas’s vision of the Government, the Minister asked people to make use of the opportunities.

