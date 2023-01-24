इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2023 06:35:21      انڈین آواز
Vajpayee had a very nuanced and developed understanding of contemporary world: Jaishankar

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a very nuanced and developed understanding of the contemporary world and helped India transform its relationship with the United States.

Dr. Jaishankar said this at the 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in New Delhi yesterday, January 23. He said, Mr. Vajpayee transformed India’s relationship with the United States in the post-cold war environment after recognizing how important that relationship had become for India nationally and internationally.

Dr. Jaishankar said that everybody knows Mr. Vajpayee as one of the country’s great Prime Ministers. He said, Mr. Vajpayee imparted continuity and stability to India’s ties with Russia.

