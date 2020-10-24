Vaccine should not be used as a political tool: Jamaat-e-Islami

Muslim organizations studying the manifestos of various parties

AMN / NEW DELHI

Criticising BJP move to include COVID vaccine in the party Bihar manifesto, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind today said that providing free vaccination is the basic duty of any government and it should not be used as a political tool.

Addressing the media persons JIH President Syed Sadatullah Hussaini said “Providing free vaccination for the coronavirus is the basic duty of the government. How can it be used as a poll promise? The government has to provide it all over the country. The vaccine should only be launched after an appropriate trial period. The entire thrust of the government should be welfare-oriented and announcements of welfare schemes should not be made only at the time of elections. The rich should be taxed and spent on the poor.”

Mr. Hussaini talked about various issues related to the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, the CAA, madrassas and freedom of the press.

When asked about which party will Jamaat support in the Bihar elections, the JIH President said: “Jamaat along with other Muslim organizations are studying the manifestos of various parties and are also presenting our viewpoint on different issues before them. We will make an announcement regarding support very soon.”

The Jamaat chief also talked about the CAA issue saying that the apex court should deliver its judgment on this very important issue as soon as it can. He said: “We consider this law to be against the constitution and discriminating a particular religious community over others”.

On the issue of the Assam government freezing the funding of madrassas the JIH President said: “We endorse the stand taken by our Markazi Taleemi Board which has condemned the Assam education minister for announcing to shut down all the Government run madrassas and ceasing their funding from next month. We demand that the Assam government must take back its decision.” Syed Sadatullah asserted that freedom of the press is paramount for any functional democracy and the right to expressing one’s opinion on issues should always be protected. However, the media should not be used for spreading hate and communal disharmony.

Earlier, Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Prof Salim Engineer talked about the growing atrocities on Dalits, farmers’ bills, changes in labor laws and the responsibilities of the government in the post-Covid phase. He said: “Jamaat-e-Islami Hind condemns the growing incidents of violence and especially sexual violence against Dalits all over the country.

We oppose the three Agriculture laws passed in Parliament, as they are exploitative and anti-farmer. We also oppose the merging of 24 central labour laws into three. This will deprive workers of their legitimate rights in the name of reforms, investment and promoting ‘ease of doing business’. They will bring the ‘hire, tire and fire’ model to business organizations and lead to exploitation of the vulnerable. The government should announce interest-free loans to small traders and extend the moratorium on EMIs till June 2021. Professionals as well as daily-wage labourers who lost their jobs in the Covid period should be given a special help package.”