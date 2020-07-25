V P urges people to learn more languages to foster unity of mankind

Staff Reporter

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has highlighted the virtues of learning and mastering one’s mother tongue even as he urged the people to learn other languages to the extent possible for a wider understanding of cultural diversities and value systems. He further said that learning other languages also fosters wider bonding of humankind besides enhancing opportunities of various kinds.

Addressing online the participants in the ‘World Telugu Cultural Fest’ being organized in San Francisco, the USA, Mr. Naidu stressed that language is more than a mere instrument of expression. He elaborated that language is manifestation of culture and a system of values over a long period of time and it epitomizes the personality types typical to respective cultures.

Noting that a common language fosters unity and community development, Vice President urged the people to learn as many languages as possible for a broader understanding of the diverse cultures. He has called for extensive cultural and linguistic exchanges for transforming the mindsets and perspectives.

Mr. Naidu also urged the people to always be mindful and respectful of four ‘M’s i.e. Mother, Motherland, Mother Tongue and Mentor.