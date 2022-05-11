FreeCurrencyRates.com

11 May 2022

V.P, PM expresses gratitude to scientists on occasion of National Technology Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted scientists on National Technology Day.

On this day, Vice President urged scientists and technologists to find innovative ways to make the lives of people more comfortable and happier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to nation’s scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998 on the occasion of National Technology Day. In a tweet, he remembered the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship.

