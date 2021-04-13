7 Killed as bus Falls Into River in J&K
President appoints Sushil Chandra as new Chief Election Commissioner of India
COVID Updates: Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi suggesting ways to control COVID menace
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2021 09:05:00      انڈین آواز

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan launches construction of trans-border trade center

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have launched the construction of an international center for trade and economic cooperation named ‘Central Asia’ on the borders of the two countries, the Uzbek Government said today. Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and his Kazkazh counterpart Askar Mamim, laid a capsule at the construction site of the logistic centre, which is located in the vicinity of the border check post Gisht Kuprik.

According to a News release on Kazakh Prime Minister’s official website, the center, which occupies 400 hectares of land, will have a capacity of accommodating 35,000 people and 5,000 trucks per day in both directions. The center is intended to become a large industrial, trade and logistics platform for the implementation of joint investment projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the news release said. It added that the most promising areas of industrial cooperation are the manufacturing sector, agro-industrial complex and light industry. Kazakhstan is Uzbekistan’s third largest trade partner after China and Russia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: Dominant India outplay Argentina 3-0 in the FIH Pro League

HPL 2020-21 - M86 - Men ARG v IND 11/4/21,Argentina, Capital Federal Location: CENARD PHOTO: Rodrigo Jarami ...

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates KICE in Rowing in Srinagar

AMN Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Rowing in Srinag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz