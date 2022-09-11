Uttrakhand: Normal life affects due to heavy rains in Pithoragarh

AMN

In Pithoragarh, normal life has been affected due to the heavy rains that occurred late last night. Water level of Kali river has reached the danger mark of 890.00 meters.

The district administration has appealed to the people not to go to places prone to danger. On the other hand, there are reports of debris entering about 35 houses in Dharchula’s Khadi Gali and Khotila, and a woman is reported missing due to waterlogging.

NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration are engaged in the search for the missing woman along with relief and rescue in the affected area. According to the district administration, electricity and drinking water system in the area is disrupted due to excessive rainfall and waterlogging.