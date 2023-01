AMN

Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj has said that all tourist places in the State are safe except Joshimath.

Talking to the media in Dehradun today, he said, the government will make every effort to organise Winter Games in Auli. Mr. Maharaj said, the government is making all possible efforts to deal with the Joshimath disaster. Shri Maharaj added, the upcoming Char Dham Yatra will be smooth.