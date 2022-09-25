Uttarakhand teen Murder: Congress Slams BJP, Says PM Should Apologise

AMN / WEB DESK

The Congress on Saturday attacked the BJP after the son of one of its leaders was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the nation. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that whenever an incident of sexual exploitation or rape of a woman comes to the fore, a BJP leader’s name crops up. “After anger increased, some action has been taken but I believe that this is selective action. If action is to be taken, remove all your MLAs and MPs involved in crimes against women,” she said and listed the names of BJP leaders.

Ashok Gehlot Expresses Grief Over U’khand Resort Employee Murder

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the murder of a resort employee in Uttarakhand, and demanded a speedy investigation by the state government and justice to the family. He described the incident as “highly condemnable and sad”.

BJP Expels Father and Brother of Accused Pulkit Arya Held for Receptionist’s Murder in U’khand

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya- the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, who was arrested for receptionist’s murder in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district

The party’s media incharge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Vinod Arya and Ankit on the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.

Vinod Arya, a party leader from Haridwar, has formerly served as a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister’s rank. Pulkit’s brother Ankit is the vice president of state OBC Commission.

Earlier on Saturday, the locals set fire to the resort owned by Pulkit Arya and also pelted stones at the property despite assurances of strict action by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.