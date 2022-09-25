Uttarakhand teen murder: 5 resorts sealed; CM assures strictest action

Uttarakhand is in a state of shock since yesterday after the murder of a 19-year-old girl at a resort owned by a BJP leader’s son came under spotlight.

AMN / Dehradun

Facing massive outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist of a resort owned by the son of a now-expelled BJP leader in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the state government today sealed five resorts in Nainital.

According to government sources five resorts in Dhanachuli area of ​​Nainital district have been sealed on the instructions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Various homestays and resorts were checked by the district administration and it was found that five resorts were not abiding by the norms.

The chief minister has also directed all the district magistrates to check all the hotels and resorts in their respective areas and take action if violations of the laid down norms are found.

Dhami said he wanted to make it clear that those who disturb the atmosphere in the state will not be tolerated, no matter how influential they are.

Meanwhile, Dhami spoke to the victim’s father on phone and assured of the strictest action against the culprits by conducting a speedy and fair investigation into the crime.

In-charge of Ankita Bhandari murder case DIG PR Devi, SIT said ” Today we visited the spot where her body was found & also visited the resort & collected evidence. We’ll ensure that the accused gets maximum punishment. Case will be taken to fast track court for speedy action”.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that the 19-year-old receptionist was being pressured by Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, to provide "special services" to guests. As per reports, the victim had told her friend that the owner and the managers of the resort where she worked were mounting pressure on her to have sex with guests visiting the resort.

The case sparked widespread outrage across the state, with locals setting the partially-demolished resort owned by the accused on fire, and vandalising a BJP leader’s car on Saturday. The BJP on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya, the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, from the party with immediate effect.

The body of the girl, which found near Chilla canal on Saturday morning, was sent to AIIMS Rishikesh for postmortem. The teen worked as a receptionist at Vanatara resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district, and went missing six days ago. The BJP leader’s son along with two others have been arrested.

As the incident created public outrage, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took cue from his UP counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, and ordered ‘bulldozer action’. Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar said that Pulkit Arya-owned resort is being demolished after Dhami’s orders. Earlier, the angry residents had vandalised the resort.