Uttarakhand: Strict action to be taken to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour

AMN / WEB DESK

The Uttarakhand Administration has taken a strict action to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in the state especially in tourist and religious places like Mussoorie, Nainital and Haridwar Districts of the state.

At the tourist place Kempty Falls, the District administration of Tehri Garhwal has been strictly enforcing social distancing norms.

According to the district administration, not more than 50 people would be allowed inside the pool at a time. Police personnel are carefully monitoring the entry and exit to the pool.

In Mussoorie, tourists are not allowed to go to mall road without RTPCR negative report. Hoteliers are also asked to maintain covid protocol. In Nainital, police officers have stationed across the town to make sure that the covid norms are followed.

