Uttarakhand: Relief and rescue operations underway on war footing in Joshimath

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Relief and rescue operations are going on a war footing at Joshimath in Uttarakhand. For security reasons, the disaster affected 274 families have been shifted temporarily to safer places. The number of displaced family members is 921. The process of demolishing unsafe buildings and hotels is also going on. Till now, cracks have been found in at least 863 buildings.

The Administration has given 3.62 crore rupees as a contingency amount to the disaster-affected people. It is also marking land and different buildings for permanent relocation of the disaster-affected people.

District Magistrate, Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana said that four places have been seen around Dhaka for this purpose.

A proposal is being sent in this regard to the government, he added. After this, the rehabilitation process will be carried out accordingly, said Mr. Khurana.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain and snowfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar for the next two days, while on the 26th of January Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar And Haridwar is an orange alert for rain and snowfall.

