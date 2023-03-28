इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 12:37:44      انڈین آواز
Uttarakhand: Ramnagar ready to host first G20 summit

AMN

Ramnagar in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand is ready to host the first G20 summit in the state from on 28th March 2023, Tuesday. Around 70 foreign delegates will reach Ramnagar tomorrow to discuss four agendas -The One Health opportunity to tackle the pandemic and disease control, Coordination in global efforts enhancing reach to scientific knowledge, diversity, similarity inclusiveness and reach in the field of science and technology and inclusive, incessant and action-oriented global policy in regard to science and technology.

Security has been tightened in the area in view of the Summit and all arrangements are in place. The culture of Uttarakhand has been carved on the walls along the roads so that foreign and Indian delegates should know it. The murals also depict the lifestyle and musical instruments of Uttarakhand. The delegates will be served the traditional food of Uttarakhand also along with modern food. They will also be taken to Safari in Jim Corbett national park on the 30th of March, the last day of the Summit.

