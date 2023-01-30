Uttarakhand: raining in most parts of state including capital Dehradun

AMN

In Uttarakhand, it is raining in most parts of the State including the capital Dehradun. Dehradun received heavy rain overnight, which is still continuing. The cold has increased due to rain and snowfall.

Snowfall has occurred at heights of 2500 metres and above.

It is snowing in Kedarnath Dham since early morning today, while it is raining in the plane area. Due to heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, about three feet of snow has already accumulated. ITBP, police personnel and BKTC employees are present for the security of the temple since the closure of the doors. Second Kedar Madmaheshwar and third Kedar Tungnath are also receiving heavy snowfall.

According to the State Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in most places of the State due to Western Disturbance. Today, snowfall is likely to occur at places with a height of 2200 metres and above. Today, isolated places in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts may receive fresh snowfall.